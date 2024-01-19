Patrick Mahomes' Dad Gives High Praise To 'Down To Earth' Taylor Swift
By Jason Hall
January 19, 2024
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gave high praise to pop superstar Taylor Swift in an interview with the Chiefs fan podcast Starcade Media earlier this week.
Mahomes, 53, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, described Swift, 34, as "down to earth," having spent time with her at several Chiefs games since she began dating All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce last year.
“I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the ‘Quarterback’ series,” said Mahomes, referencing the hit Netflix series that chronicled his son, as well as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, during the 2022 NFL season.
“Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person,” Mahomes added.
Arrowhead Allies: Pat Mahomes & Rob Likens https://t.co/5e8FsKCCcD— Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) January 17, 2024
The elder Mahomes' praise echoes that of his ex-wife, Randi, who had previously shared a photo of the singer with her daughter, Mia, Patrick's half-sister, and wrote, "I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl" on her Instagram story.
Swift has also appeared to develop a strong friendship with Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who she's been seen with at several Chiefs games, including last Saturday's (January 13) AFC Wild Card Round win against the Miami Dolphins when the two wore coats designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, made out of Kelce and Mahomes' jerseys.
Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' last month. The singer praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.
Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”