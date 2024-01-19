Watch Flea Surprise A Nursing Home With A Special Performance

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up to play a handful of US shows in February, but for the time being it looks like Flea is hanging out in Australia. On Friday (January 19), the bassist shared pictures from a special concert he performed — at a nursing home.

"Played my heart out for the fine ladies and gents at this nursing home, caring for the elderly in australia this morning," Flea captioned an Instagram post showing off pictures of him playing a pocket trumpet to the nursing home crowd. That's one way to get loose before tour!

Check out Flea's Instagram post and Red Hot Chili Peppers' full list of tour dates below.