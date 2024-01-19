Watch Flea Surprise A Nursing Home With A Special Performance
By Katrina Nattress
January 19, 2024
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up to play a handful of US shows in February, but for the time being it looks like Flea is hanging out in Australia. On Friday (January 19), the bassist shared pictures from a special concert he performed — at a nursing home.
"Played my heart out for the fine ladies and gents at this nursing home, caring for the elderly in australia this morning," Flea captioned an Instagram post showing off pictures of him playing a pocket trumpet to the nursing home crowd. That's one way to get loose before tour!
Check out Flea's Instagram post and Red Hot Chili Peppers' full list of tour dates below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 Tour Dates
02/17 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino
02/20 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
02/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
05/28 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +
05/31 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge +
06/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater +
06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre =
06/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^
06/15 — Mancester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
06/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
06/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~
06/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~
07/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =
07/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
07/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
07/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
07/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #
07/25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center @
07/25-28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @
+ = w/ Ken Carson and IRONTOM
= = w/ Kid Cudi and IRONTOM
^ = w/ Wand and IRONTOM
* = w/ IRONTOM
~ = w/ Ice Cube and IRONTOM
# = w/ Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM
@ = w/ Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM