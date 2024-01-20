Justin Timberlake’s Recent Concert Included Song Premiere, New Announcement

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

January 21, 2024

2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Photo: Getty Images

In a humble return to his roots, Justin Timberlake captivated his hometown crowd at Memphis's Orpheum Theater on Friday, premiering his latest single, "Selfish."

The air had been charged with anticipation, fueled by cryptic social media messages and a TV spot featuring a snippet of a track titled "Sanctified."

Days before the concert, Timberlake teased fans with a 30-second preview of "Selfish" on both TikTok and Instagram. The live rendition, featuring compelling lyrics like "If I get jealous, I can't help it / I want every bit of you, guess I'm selfish," left the audience electrified.

Another album track, infused with a disco-inspired vibe, further heightened the excitement.

Securing a spot at Timberlake's "One Night Only" event was no small feat, with TikTok users and a lottery system offering select fans the coveted opportunity to attend.

The setlist was a nostalgic journey through Timberlake's repertoire, encompassing classics like "SexyBack" and "My Love," alongside unexpected gems like a soulful rendition of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."

His forthcoming album, titled Everything I Thought It Was, holds promise, as Timberlake's longtime collaborator Timbaland hinted at a more buoyant and enjoyable sound reminiscent of the FutureSex/LoveSounds era.

While the release date remains shrouded in uncertainty, the eagerness surrounding Timberlake's sixth album continues to intensify, marking a highly anticipated chapter in the artist's musical evolution.

Justin Timberlake
