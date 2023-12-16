Britney Spears recently clapped back at ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, revealing a surprising detail through an Instagram post.

In a video posted on December 15, the 42-year-old singer shared, “OH I’M SHOOK!!! Psss … I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry … no disrespect !!!”

Though Timberlake wasn't explicitly named, fans speculated that the phrase "no disrespect" referred to his recent performance in Las Vegas on December 13, where he used the same words before singing "Cry Me a River." This song, written after the couple's 2002 breakup, alludes to infidelity and features a blonde actress resembling Spears in its music video.

The spotlight on their past romance intensified following the release of Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me." In the book, she candidly delves into their tumultuous relationship, alleging mutual infidelity. She expressed feeling silenced during their breakup, especially with Timberlake's swift release of "Cry Me a River," which she believes shaped public opinion against her.

Spears, devastated by the breakup, believed she was unfairly portrayed as the "harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy." Timberlake, in his 2018 book "Hindsight," acknowledged his strong emotions when creating the song, stating, “I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off. The feelings I had were so strong, I had to write it.

Since the release of Spears' memoir, Timberlake has remained discreet, reportedly "disappointed" by the intimate details she shared. Sources suggest he thought the revelations would be more general and regrets the potential hurt caused to Spears.

Despite the tumultuous history, a second source noted Timberlake's hope for moving forward, recognizing that they were both young during that time and acknowledging Spears' right to tell her story. The unraveling drama continues to captivate fans, adding another chapter to the enduring saga of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.