'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor David Gail Dead At 58

Actor David Gail, best known for roles in the iconic FOX drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' as well as the soap opera 'Port Charles,' has died at the age of 58, his sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed in an Instagram post shared on Sunday (January 21).

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖," Colmenares wrote.