Actor Alec Musser's Cause Of Death Revealed

Actor Alec Musser is reported to have died by suicide, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday (January 16).

Musser, 50, reportedly "suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" prior to being found at his Del Mar, California, home on Saturday (January 13). The actor's fiancée, Paige Press, revealed his death in a post shared on her Instagram story.

“RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you,” Press wrote on Saturday. “My heart is so broken.”

“I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken,” she added. “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy … You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for.”

TMZ had previously reported that Musser died in his home, citing Press and the actor's uncle, Robert, though neither elaborated on the exact cause or additional circumstances at the time. Musser played Del Henry on 'All My Children' between 2005 and 2007, appearing in 43 total episodes. The actor also appeared in 'Rita Rocks,' 'Desperate Housewives, 'Road to the Altar' and the Happy Madison buddy comedy 'Grown Ups,' starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James and Rob Schneider.