Taylor Swift Meets Jason And Kylie Kelce At Travis' Playoff Game

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, have officially met his brother's girlfriend in-person.

The Kelces were spotted with pop superstar Taylor Swift in a luxury suite at Hallmark prior to the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in photos shared by X user Maryna Oleksina. The meeting marked the first time the elder Kelce and his wife were seen in-person with Swift since she began her relationship with Travis last year.

Jason's attendance comes amid reports of his possible retirement.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during the latest episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast released last week. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”