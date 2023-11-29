'Always Sunny' Couple Has Bidding War Over Jason Kelce's Wife's Eagles Item

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star and creator Rob McElhenney unknowingly got into a bidding war with his wife and co-star, Kaitlin Olson, over a Philadelphia Eagles jacket auctioned off by Kylie Kelce, the wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, recently.

McElhenney, a Philadelphia native and lifelong Eagles fan, and Olson appeared on the 'New Heights' podcast hosted by the All-Pro center and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to discuss their back-and-fourth expensive bids for Kylie's throwback letterman jacket, with the proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“I couldn't believe that someone was immediately jumping on every time I bid, and so my final bid was going to be representing my favorite player on the Eagles, 62. [$62,000], I thought that was a good number,” McElhenney said, referencing Jason's number, appearing alone at the time. “And then I got a text from somebody I know who said, ‘I've been the one bidding against you, bozo.’ And it did not even cross my mind that this was a possibility, and it turned out I live with this person."