WATCH: Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift Celebrate Travis' Playoff Touchdown
By Jason Hall
January 22, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift were both seen celebrating inside a luxury suite at Hallmark Stadium after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round Game Sunday (January 21) night.
Swift was seen excitedly hugging others in the private box after Travis caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs ahead in the second quarter during the CBS Sports broadcast. Jason was then seen excitedly yelling while shirtless and holding a beer out the open window of the luxury suite prior to the commercial break.
Sunday's game marks the first time Swift has been seen with Jason and his wife, Kylie, having previously attended games with Travis' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, who are also in attendance, since she began dating tight end last year.
YOU LOVE THE GAME! 🎶— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2024
Mahomes to Kelce and the Chiefs take the lead.
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tT3rV8eRkO
NO. 1 HYPE MAN!!!!@JasonKelce x @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/S9k3shjOf5— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024
Jason's attendance comes amid reports of his possible retirement.
“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during the latest episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast released last week. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”
“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”