WATCH: Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift Celebrate Travis' Playoff Touchdown

By Jason Hall

January 22, 2024

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images North America

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift were both seen celebrating inside a luxury suite at Hallmark Stadium after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round Game Sunday (January 21) night.

Swift was seen excitedly hugging others in the private box after Travis caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs ahead in the second quarter during the CBS Sports broadcast. Jason was then seen excitedly yelling while shirtless and holding a beer out the open window of the luxury suite prior to the commercial break.

Sunday's game marks the first time Swift has been seen with Jason and his wife, Kylie, having previously attended games with Travis' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, who are also in attendance, since she began dating tight end last year.

Jason's attendance comes amid reports of his possible retirement.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during the latest episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast released last week. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.