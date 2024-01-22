Baseball Hall Of Famer Ryne Sandberg Reveals Serious Diagnosis

Baseball Hall of Famer and Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg announced his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in a statement shared on his social media accounts Monday (January 22).

"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news," Sandberg said. "Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."