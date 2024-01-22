Baseball Hall Of Famer Ryne Sandberg Reveals Serious Diagnosis
By Jason Hall
January 22, 2024
Baseball Hall of Famer and Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg announced his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in a statement shared on his social media accounts Monday (January 22).
"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news," Sandberg said. "Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."
Sandberg spent his first Major League Baseball season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981 before being traded to the Cubs and spending the remainder of his playing career with the franchise, which included an initial retirement in June 1994 and return in 1996. The legendary second baseman was the 1984 National League MVP, a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove Award winner, seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner and the 1990 National League home run leader.
"Ryne, we're sending love, strength and support your way," the Cubs said in a statement shared on Monday. "With locked arms, we are rallying around you and your family on the journey ahead to conquer this battle."
Sandberg later worked as a manager within both the Cubs and Phillies' farm systems before later being promoted to the Phillies' third base coach and field instructor positions and later manager following the firing of Charlie Manuel in 2013, holding the full-time position until 2015. The legendary second baseman rejoined the Cubs organization as a goodwill ambassador in 2016, a position he still holds.