Baseball Legend Frank Thomas Responds To FOX News' False Death Report

Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas blasted FOX News for falsely reporting his death Friday (December 29) morning.

Thomas, 55, who had previously worked for FOX Sports as a Major League Baseball analyst, called the report "irresponsible" while confirming he was "alive and doing well."

"Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also," Thomas wrote on his X account along with a photo of himself smiling.

Thomas, known affectionately as 'The Big Hurt,' was included in FOX News' 'In Memoriam' segment during a live broadcast of 'The Faulkner Focus.'