Jason Kelce Shares Daughter's Hilarious Response To His Viral Moment
By Jason Hall
January 22, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed his daughter's hilarious response to his viral celebration of his brother Travis' first of two touchdown receptions during the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills.
The elder Kelce shared a screengrab of a text sent from his mother-in-law to his wife, Kylie, in which she told her that their daughter, Ellie, said, "Dad's boobs are showing" when he was shown shirtless celebrating on the CBS Sports live broadcast.
"Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!" Jason wrote on his X account late Sunday (January 21) night after the game.
Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!! pic.twitter.com/HzKiGRMFwm— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 22, 2024
Several videos shared online showed the All-Pro center's interactions with Bills fans outside the luxury suite that also held his brother's girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, as well as his and Travis' relatives, among others. Another post shared by X user @MattRiv2 showed Kelce climbing out of a luxury suite and taking pictures with two young girls, including one holding a sign who he told, "we're going to show this to Taylor," before picking her up and carrying her in front of the window.
The little girl is then seen excitedly waving into the suite as she holds up the sign in Swift's direction.
Real time with All Pro @JasonKelce in the box with @taylorswift13 right behind our seats. Unfortunate loss for our @BuffaloBills but great to have my friends see a legend. @NFL @espn @barstoolsports @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/h2xOt4PSXK— Westcoastcloser (@MattRiv2) January 22, 2024
Me too Jason me too pic.twitter.com/oPwkvRqSe3— grace ⸆⸉ (@yeehawtayvis) January 22, 2024
Sunday's game marked the first time Jason and Taylor were seen together publicly since the singer began dating his brother last year. Swift was seen covering her mouth with her hands in surprise as Jason climbed back into the box.
Jason Kelce 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ehb7p11TL0— Katie (@tino84) January 22, 2024
Jason's attendance comes amid reports of his possible retirement.
“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during the latest episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast released last week. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”
“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”
Travis Kelce finished Sunday's game with five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs clinched their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance and will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).