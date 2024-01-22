Just Like Heaven is in its fourth year, and once again the festival is living up to its name for fans of 2000s indie rock. The 2024 lineup will be headlined by The Postal Service (performing Get Up), with Ben Gibbard's other band Death Cab For Cutie (performing Transatlanticism) also topping the bill alongside Phoenix and The War On Drugs.

Miike Snow, Passion Pit, Alvvays, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Metric, Gossip, Tegan and Sara, Washed Out, CSS, Broken Social Scene, Warpaint, Be Your Own Pet, Sleigh Bells, The Go! Team, Them Jeans and Chris Cruse are also set to play the one-day festival. Last year saw Yeah Yeah Yeahs headline and MGMT play Oracular Spectacular in its entirety.

“We are thrilled to headline Just Like Heaven," Gibbard said in a statement. "It’s a great festival and opportunity to bring the 20th anniversary celebration of ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’ back to the Los Angeles area.”

Just Like Heaven is set to go down May 18 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Tickets to Just Like Heaven 2024, including GA and VIP passes, go on sale Friday, January 26th at 11:00 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.

See the full lineup below.