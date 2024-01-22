Shinedown's 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Lands Them New Career Milestone

Over the last 23 years, Shinedown has built an incredible career. Now, the band has hit a new amazing milestone, solidifying their title as the greatest band in the history of the active rock chart, thanks to their newest hit "A Symptom of Being Human."

Mediabase presented Shinedown with a special award in honor of their recent accomplishment, as they officially have the most No. 1's, Top 5's, and Top 10's in the Mediabase Active Rock category – with a record-breaking 23 No. 1 songs on the chart, which includes "A Symptom of Being Human." Their latest single is off of the band's 2022 album, Planet Zero, and has reached mass appeal beyond the Active Rock chart, also crossing over at Hot AC and Alternative, and is impacting Top 40 nationwide.

In a statement, Shinedown's Brent Smith explained of the band's career reaching new heights, "We are beyond grateful, and truly astonished and humbled, to be given this incredible record-breaking title. Thank you everyone at Mediabase, Active Rock Radio, and all of the program directors across America. I have said it before and I will say it again, in Shinedown we only have one boss…it just happens to be everyone in the audience. We love you Shinedown Nation! Long live terrestrial radio."

Mediabase President and CEO, Philippe Generali, added, "It’s with excitement that we share the news of Shinedown’s phenomenal achievement, marking a historic milestone by attaining the highest number of #1’s, Top 5’s, and Top 10’s on the all-time Mediabase active rock chart. Our congratulations to Shinedown for this remarkable feat. Their success serves as a testament to their exceptional talent and the unwavering support of their fanbase.