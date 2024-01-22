Tennessee Titans Make Decision On Next Head Coach: Report

The Tennessee Titans will reportedly hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 22).

"The #Titans plan to hire #Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, per sources. Callahan had a second interview today and Tennessee isn’t letting him out of the building," Pelissero wrote on his X account. "Brian Callahan became a hot candidate in recent days with several second interviews. Tennessee didn't want to wait and is locking in its top pick."

Callahan, 39, spent the past five seasons as the Bengals' offensive coordinator, joining the staff after the hiring of head coach Zac Taylor in 2019, which included a Super Bowl run in 2021. Cincinnati ranked in the top 10 for total offense and total points during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Bengals were, however, marred by injuries in 2023, specifically to quarterback Joe Burrow, who battled through a strained calf through his first few games and suffered a season-ending ligament tear in his right (throwing) wrist in November.