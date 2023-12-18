Titans QB Will Levis' Expected Injury Diagnosis Revealed

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis is reportedly believed to have suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's (December 18) overtime loss to the Houston Texans and will undergo an MRI for confirmation, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (December 18).

"#Titans QB Will Levis, who went down with a lower-leg injury late in the loss Sunday, is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, source said. MRI today," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Levis was pinned under a Texans player after taking his seventh sack of the game in overtime. The injury initially appeared to be serious with the rookie on the ground for extended time before being able to put weight on it and jog on the sideline.

“I’m alright,” Levis said via AtoZ Sports Nashville. “It could’ve been a lot worse and it was definitely scarier in the moment than it was. We’ll see what the trainers say, but I feel alright.”