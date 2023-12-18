Titans QB Will Levis' Expected Injury Diagnosis Revealed
By Jason Hall
December 18, 2023
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis is reportedly believed to have suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's (December 18) overtime loss to the Houston Texans and will undergo an MRI for confirmation, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (December 18).
"#Titans QB Will Levis, who went down with a lower-leg injury late in the loss Sunday, is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, source said. MRI today," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Levis was pinned under a Texans player after taking his seventh sack of the game in overtime. The injury initially appeared to be serious with the rookie on the ground for extended time before being able to put weight on it and jog on the sideline.
“I’m alright,” Levis said via AtoZ Sports Nashville. “It could’ve been a lot worse and it was definitely scarier in the moment than it was. We’ll see what the trainers say, but I feel alright.”
Will Levis updates his health after an injury in today’s #Titans loss. pic.twitter.com/0E6QXvoeIx— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) December 17, 2023
Levis made his first NFL start in the Titans' 28-23 win against the Atlanta Falcons on October 29 and was officially named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season on November 7. The former Kentucky standout threw for 1,792 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games during his rookie season.
Levis was selected by the Titans at No. 33 overall in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 185 of 283 passing during his final collegiate season.
Levis transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after graduating from Penn State, having only appeared in three games during his two non-redshirt seasons with the Nittany Lions.