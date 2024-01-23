'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor David Gail's Cause Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 23, 2024
Actor David Gail, best known for roles in the iconic FOX drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' as well as the soap opera 'Port Charles,' died after suffering complications from sudden cardiac arrest, a spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post on Monday (January 22).
Gail, 58, was found unresponsive by emergency personnel, who then performed CPR and defibrillation, before he was placed on life support for several days and pronounced dead on January 16. TMZ reported that Gail's death was being investigated as a potential overdose prior to the spokesperson telling the New York Post that the actor's family had no reason to suspect his death was caused by anything other than heart failure.
“We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David’s dedicated fans and colleagues,” his mother, Mary, said in a statement obtained by the New York Post. “We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time.”
Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, revealed his death in an Instagram post shared on Sunday (January 21).
"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖," Colmenares wrote.
Gail played Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Brenda Walsh, played by Shannen Doherty, in Season 4 of 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' for eight episodes. The actor went on to become the second to portray Dr. Joe Scanlon, in 'Port Charles,' a spinoff of the long-running ABC series 'General Hospital,' for one year and 216 episodes.
Gail made his television acting debut in a 1990 episode of 'Growing Pains,' playing a character named Norman. The actor would later be credited for roles in several television shows including 'Matlock,' 'Murder, She Wrote,' 'JAG,' and 'Doogie Howser, M.D.,' as well as the films 'Bending All the Rules,' 'Perfect Opposites' and 'The Belly of the Beast.'