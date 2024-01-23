'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor David Gail's Cause Of Death Revealed

Actor David Gail, best known for roles in the iconic FOX drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' as well as the soap opera 'Port Charles,' died after suffering complications from sudden cardiac arrest, a spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post on Monday (January 22).

Gail, 58, was found unresponsive by emergency personnel, who then performed CPR and defibrillation, before he was placed on life support for several days and pronounced dead on January 16. TMZ reported that Gail's death was being investigated as a potential overdose prior to the spokesperson telling the New York Post that the actor's family had no reason to suspect his death was caused by anything other than heart failure.

“We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David’s dedicated fans and colleagues,” his mother, Mary, said in a statement obtained by the New York Post. “We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time.”

Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, revealed his death in an Instagram post shared on Sunday (January 21).