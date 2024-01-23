Bob Dylan Announces 2024 US Tour Dates: Is He Coming To Your City?

Bob Dylan's "Never-Ending Tour" is certainly living up to its name. After several runs in 2023, the iconic singer-songwriter is hitting the road again on a Spring US tour. This particular set of dates is billed as the “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour,” in support of his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways. The tour kicks off March 3 in Fort Lauterdale and snakes its way through the southern states, wrapping up on April 4 in Dallas.

Dylan's stamina is pretty impressive, considering he's 82 years old! Check out the full list of dates below.

Bob Dylan 2024 US Tour Dates

03/01 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

03/02 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

03/05 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/06 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/07 — Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena

03/09 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

03/10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

03/12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

03/14 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

03/15 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

03/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

03/18 — Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre

03/20 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/21 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

03/24 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

03/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

03/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/29 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

03/30 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/01 — Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall

04/02 — Wichita, KS @ Century II Performing Arts Center

04/04 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park