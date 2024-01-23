Bob Dylan Announces 2024 US Tour Dates: Is He Coming To Your City?
By Katrina Nattress
January 23, 2024
Bob Dylan's "Never-Ending Tour" is certainly living up to its name. After several runs in 2023, the iconic singer-songwriter is hitting the road again on a Spring US tour. This particular set of dates is billed as the “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour,” in support of his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways. The tour kicks off March 3 in Fort Lauterdale and snakes its way through the southern states, wrapping up on April 4 in Dallas.
Dylan's stamina is pretty impressive, considering he's 82 years old! Check out the full list of dates below.
Bob Dylan 2024 US Tour Dates
03/01 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
03/02 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
03/05 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/06 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/07 — Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena
03/09 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
03/10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
03/12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
03/14 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
03/15 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
03/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
03/18 — Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre
03/20 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/21 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
03/24 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
03/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
03/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/29 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
03/30 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/01 — Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall
04/02 — Wichita, KS @ Century II Performing Arts Center
04/04 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park