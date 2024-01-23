Chris Brown Shades Quavo After Video Of Them Seated Together Goes Viral

“F**k all that growth s**t," he continued. "N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n****s.”



Chris Brown and Quavo have been feuding for years following their previous romantic connection to Karrueche Tran. After Brown and Tran ended their relationship in 2015, Quavo and the actress reportedly got together two years later. Their union seemingly rubbed Brown the wrong way and created tensions among the two artists. In 2017, their beef got worse after Migos and Brown's entourage got into a scuffle outside of a BET Awards after party.



Since then, there hasn't been any signs of reconciliation between Brown and Quavo. Both artists sparked more tensions during an online spat in 2021 following Quavo and Jack Harlow's victory at the All-Star Weekend Celebrity game against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. Quavo claimed he was the best basketball player in Hip-Hop, but Brown disagreed.



“They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball,” Brown wrote on his Instagram Story. “I would’ve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone.”



“Chris Brown ain’t cooking nan call next n***a!!!” Quavo fired back.