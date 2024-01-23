Chris Brown Shades Quavo After Video Of Them Seated Together Goes Viral
By Tony M. Centeno
January 23, 2024
Chris Brown and Quavo's feud is still running strong even though they were spotted seated together during a fashion show over the weekend.
On Sunday, January 21, the 11:11 singer and the Atlanta rapper were seated next to each other at the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Fashion Week in Paris. According to video taken at the show, CB and Quavo didn't seem too happy about their seats but they kept things cordial. Some people actually hoped that the artists had called a truce in their years-long beef. Unfortunately, Breezy shattered those dreams.
“Can’t pick who you sit by,” CB commented under an Instagram post.
January 22, 2024
“F**k all that growth s**t," he continued. "N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n****s.”
Chris Brown and Quavo have been feuding for years following their previous romantic connection to Karrueche Tran. After Brown and Tran ended their relationship in 2015, Quavo and the actress reportedly got together two years later. Their union seemingly rubbed Brown the wrong way and created tensions among the two artists. In 2017, their beef got worse after Migos and Brown's entourage got into a scuffle outside of a BET Awards after party.
Since then, there hasn't been any signs of reconciliation between Brown and Quavo. Both artists sparked more tensions during an online spat in 2021 following Quavo and Jack Harlow's victory at the All-Star Weekend Celebrity game against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. Quavo claimed he was the best basketball player in Hip-Hop, but Brown disagreed.
“They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball,” Brown wrote on his Instagram Story. “I would’ve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone.”
“Chris Brown ain’t cooking nan call next n***a!!!” Quavo fired back.