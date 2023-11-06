Chris Brown Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming '11:11' Double Album
By Tony M. Centeno
November 6, 2023
Chris Brown is ready to release his 11th studio album.
On Monday, November 6, the Grammy award-winning singer dropped the tracklist for both sides of his 11:11 LP. Each side of the album will contain 11 songs and will have contributions from Future, Fridayy, Davido and more. There will be more collaborations on the album, but he's not revealing those just yet. The tracklist also features previously released singles like "Summer Too Hot" and his recently collaboration with Byron Messia and Lojay "Sensational." During his performance at Powerhouse NYC 2023, Messia told hosts Nyla Symone and Gabe P about appearing on CB's upcoming album.
"Look out for Chris Brown featuring me," Messia said. "He actually did the 'Talibans' Remix and he said 'This is fire.' So we just decided to work on something new. He sent me some stuff and I did my verse and sent it back."
Shortly after revealing the tracklist, Brown also teased the release of his upcoming music video for "Nightmares," which will also feature Byron Messia. The tracklist and visual teaser comes a couple of weeks after he debuted the multicolored album cover. According to his caption, it looks like he wants to release one album at 11 a.m. and the other at 11 p.m. on November 11.