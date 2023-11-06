Chris Brown Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming '11:11' Double Album

"Look out for Chris Brown featuring me," Messia said. "He actually did the 'Talibans' Remix and he said 'This is fire.' So we just decided to work on something new. He sent me some stuff and I did my verse and sent it back."



Shortly after revealing the tracklist, Brown also teased the release of his upcoming music video for "Nightmares," which will also feature Byron Messia. The tracklist and visual teaser comes a couple of weeks after he debuted the multicolored album cover. According to his caption, it looks like he wants to release one album at 11 a.m. and the other at 11 p.m. on November 11.