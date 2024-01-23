Dwayne Johnson Joins WWE Board, Now Owns Iconic Nickname

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been appointed to the Board of Directors TKO Group Holdings, Inc., the conglomerate created by Endeavor Group Holdings as part if its merger between World Wrestling Entertainment and the Ultimate Fighting Championship's parent company, Zuffa, which includes being granted full ownership of his trademarked nickname, according to a TKO news release shared on Tuesday (January 23).

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come. Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing. I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them," Johnson said.

Johnson made several media appearances following the announcement Tuesday, which included once again teasing a potential 'WrestleMania' match against his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.