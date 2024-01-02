WATCH: The Rock Teases Dream Match During Surprise WWE 'Raw' Appearance
By Jason Hall
January 2, 2024
A-list actor and WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teased a dream match against his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, during his surprise appearance on 'Monday Night Raw' this week.
Johnson, 51, interrupted a promo conducted by a returning Jinder Mahal which resulted in a beatdown before referencing Reigns' 'Head of the Table' moniker. The nickname is an acknowledgement of the Reigns' emergence as the top superstar of the Anoa'i family, as well as the leader of the faction 'The Bloodline' -- which currently features cousins Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and previously included cousin Jey Uso -- during his 1,218 days as Universal Champion, though he and Johnson have never had a match.
In September, Johnson confirmed that he was deep in negotiations with WWE to face Reigns in the main event of 'WrestleMania 39' during an appearance on 'the Pat McAfee Show.'
"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns at SoFi Stadium was locked in..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2023
We got really really close but there's WrestleMania in Philadelphia coming up" 👀@TheRock #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fyKjL1j0jE
"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Johnson said. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"
"The north star thought was let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented," Johnson added. "A match? Great. Roman's an incredible athlete. He's going to be on Mount Rushmore. The bigger thought was what can we do for the fans where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was."
Johnson's since-canceled show, 'Young Rock,' had previously teased a potential 'WrestleMania' match against Reigns. The comedy series, which chronicled the WWE legend and box office megastar's youth, included a scene in which a younger version of Johnson is watching the 'Royal Rumble' with several family members, including a character identified as his cousin, Joe Anoa'i, which is Reigns' real name
During the scene, a 10-year-old version of 'The Tribal Chief' clutches Johnson's neck and yells "acknowledge me" to the full room, a nod to Reigns' catchphrase.
On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/tbaIPd7lyC— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 13, 2022
The current version of Johnson explains in a voiceover that the child is "my cousin Joe, who would later go by Roman Reigns, future WWE champion," as a list of Anoa'i's accolades is shown.
"Come on, Dewey, let's wrestle," the child version of Anoa'i pleads to the version of Johnson in his early 20s.
"No, the world's not ready. A match that big can only happen at 'WrestleMania," Johnson responded.
The potential feud was also addressed on an episode of the docuseries 'WWEEvil.'
A potential match between Reigns and The Rock has long been speculated since Anoa'i began his current "Tribal Chief" incarnation of his character in 2020, which has included the dominant champion making numerous references to being the "Head of the Table" of his legendary wrestling family during his nearly two-year long title run.
In 2021, Anoa'i addressed rumors of possibly working with Johnson and John Cena -- prior to their eventual 'SummerSlam' match -- during an appearance on ESPN's 'SportsNation.'
“I get this a lot with Dwayne, and then John Cena as well...If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d want to come back and deal with me," Reigns said. "I’m a problem right now for everybody. So, if I were them, I would stay on set. I’d keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don’t come to my ring, is what I would do.”
Reigns has served as WWE's franchise player, a role previously held by Cena for nearly two decades before transitioning to acting. The former Georgia Tech football standout has closed out 'WrestleMania' during six of the last eight years, which included retaining the Universal title and winning the WWE championship in a title-for-title match against Brock Lesnar earlier this month.
Reigns had previously spent the majority of his run as a top WWE star playing a protagonist role, but emerged as the company's top villain after returning to action in August 2020.
The Rock last wrestled in a match at 'WrestleMania 32' (2016), appearing in an impromptu match against then-Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan, which escalated into a brawl that saw Cena run out to assist his fellow wrestler-turned-actor.
Johnson also made his WWE return after a several-year absence in the lead-up to 'WrestleMania 27' (2011) and served as the event's host, which saw him cost Cena the victory in his main event WWE Championship match against The Miz.