Ludacris To Develop New Dramedy Series Inspired By His Radio Career

This will be the second TV series Ludacris has helped bring to life within the past few years. In 2022, his kid's show "Karma's World" debuted on Netflix. The series lasted for four seasons and was billed as an "animated love letter to his daughter," per EW. Luda starred in the show along with Asiahn, Dasha Polanco and Danielle Brooks.



Prior to his stint in TV, Ludacris played a supporting role in the Fast & Furious franchise. The tenth installment of the film series premiered last year, and part two is currently in the works. The Atlanta rapper also starred in the holiday film Dashing Through the Snow with Lil Rel Henry.



In addition to the new TV series, Ludacris is also working on his next album. He previously told Tamron Hall that he plans on dropping his first album in years sometime in 2024.