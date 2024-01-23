Ludacris To Develop New Dramedy Series Inspired By His Radio Career
By Tony M. Centeno
January 23, 2024
Ludacris is developing a new TV series based on his classic radio personality.
On Monday, January 22, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the Atlanta rapper and famed comedian Larry Wilmore will join forces for a new dramedy for BET+. The untitled half-hour show is inspired by Luda's time on an Atlanta radio station as DJ Chris Lova Lova and will follow "the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip hop radio station.” Luda and his longtime manager Chaka Zulu will serve as executive producers along with Wilmore.
This will be the second TV series Ludacris has helped bring to life within the past few years. In 2022, his kid's show "Karma's World" debuted on Netflix. The series lasted for four seasons and was billed as an "animated love letter to his daughter," per EW. Luda starred in the show along with Asiahn, Dasha Polanco and Danielle Brooks.
Prior to his stint in TV, Ludacris played a supporting role in the Fast & Furious franchise. The tenth installment of the film series premiered last year, and part two is currently in the works. The Atlanta rapper also starred in the holiday film Dashing Through the Snow with Lil Rel Henry.
In addition to the new TV series, Ludacris is also working on his next album. He previously told Tamron Hall that he plans on dropping his first album in years sometime in 2024.