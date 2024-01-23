Milwaukee Bucks Fire Head Coach Midway Through First Season

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly dismissed head coach Adrian Griffin seven months after his hiring, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday (January 23).

"BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote on his X account.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty is reportedly expected to be promoted to interim in Griffin's absence. Additionally, former NBA champion Doc Rivers has reportedly emerged as a "serious candidate" to become the Bucks' next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Griffin was 43 games into his lone tenure as an NBA head coach, having previously worked as an assistant for the Bucks (2008-10), Chicago Bulls (2010-15), Orlando Magic (2015-16), Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-18) and Toronto Raptors (2018-23) prior to being hired last June.