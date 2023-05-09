Giannis Antetokounmpo Addresses Bucks' Firing Of Mike Budenholzer

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the team's decision to fire former head coach Mike Budenholzer last week in a post shared on his Instagram account Monday (May 8).

"hank you for five meaningful years Coach. We accomplished something unbelievable and I’m forever grateful. 🙏🏽💪🏾," Antetokounmpo wrote.

Budenholzer served as the Antetokounmpo's head coach for the past five seasons of the two-time NBA MVP's 10-year NBA career, which included leading the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021 and being named NBA Coach of the Year in 2019 during his first year with the franchise, having previously won the award during his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks in 2015. Milwaukee finished the 2022-23 regular season with the best record in the NBA, but were upset by the eighth-seed Miami Heat in five games during the first-round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last month.