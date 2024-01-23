New Mexico Restaurant Crowned One Of Yelp’s Top Places To Eat In 2024

On Tuesday, Yelp introduced its comprehensive list of the top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2024.

The review website's data science team conducted in-depth analyses of user reviews, and the final rankings were determined by expert Community Managers.

Included on the list is one New Mexico-based restaurant The St. James Tearoom in Albuquerque:

"Luxurious afternoon tea has been served for more than 20 years at The St. James Tearoom, founded by Mary Alice Higbie, a licensed tea consultant. With monthly menu themes like 'A Christmas Carol,' 'Sherlock Holmes Mystery Teatime,' and 'La Vie en Rose,' this shop offers a full English tea experience in a parlor setting. Customers delight in a variety of teas alongside curated sweets, savories, and breads, including traditional items like scones with clotted cream and cucumber sandwiches, plus playful items like Scotland Yard’s Saffron Bread (from January’s Sherlock Holmes-themed menu) and Rose Almond Scones (from February’s La Vie en Rose menu)."

Yelpers say: 'It’s always a treat to come to the St. James Tearoom! Don’t let the small servings of each thing fool you, I’ve never left hungry. On the contrary, I always leave with a to-go box! The food is always delightful, the tea is perfect, and the themes and ambiance are spectacular!! The servers are also lovely and so knowledgeable and helpful.' —Abigail B.