WATCH: Family Swims Out Of House To Escape Extreme California Flood Waters

Heavy rainfall, strong enough to sweep away cars and flood homes, continues to batter Southern California.

According to The Weather Channel, a month's worth of rain fell across the Southern half of the state in less than six hours on Monday (January 22), creating substantial damage and spreading dangerous debris across the region. San Diego County remains under a state of emergency as shelters are put in place for residents displaced by hazardous flood waters.

First responders have rescued multiple individuals swept away in landslides spurred by heavy rain. So much rain has fell over the course of the last couple of days that San Diego International Airport recorded its wettest January day since 1851! Weather.com senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman shed light on which areas received the most rain, and how much rain has fallen so far.

“While much of Southern California picked up soaking rain, the heaviest downpours fell over the San Diego metro in an arc from Coronado to the airport, Mission Valley, La Mesa and El Cajon. These areas picked up 2 to 4 inches of rain, much of which fell in just three hours. That kind of deluge over a metro area with hills easily triggered flash flooding.”

Dramatic video footage shared by locals shows a family fleeing their home as they tread through water that reaches well over their waists.