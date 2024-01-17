California Residents Should Not Consume This Seafood, Health Officials Warn

Orange County residents are being warned against the consumption of raw oysters harvested by Sociedad Acuicola GolPac from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico. According to KTLA, containers of contaminated oysters were shipped to retailers and restaurants across the Southern region of the state leading to a Norovirus outbreak in San Diego County.

Per the United States Food and Drug Administration, "consumers in California who have recently consumed oysters in San Diego or Los Angeles County restaurants sourced from Sociedad Acuicola GolPac" are at risk of "severe" illness.

The contaminated shipments were harvested on December 18, 2023 and December 27, 2023. Health officials have advised restaurant owners and retailers to dispose of the oysters and to discontinue sales. Individuals who consume these raw oysters could contract Norovirus, defined by the CDC as: "a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea." Similar to the stomach flu, Norovirus can cause diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, and vomiting.

To protect yourself from infection (initially caused by consumption of the contaminated oysters) you should wash your hands often, and avoid consuming oysters raw. Officials recommended that infected individuals contact their healthcare providers and stay away from the public to slow the spread of the virus.

For more information on the recall visit fda.gov.