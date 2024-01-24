Have The Ultimate Las Vegas Weekend & See The Killers' Hometown Residency

The Killers are treating their hometown to something special as the band just announced their Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this August, where they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut album Hot Fuss. In celebration of the new show, one of the band's biggest fans will have the experience of a lifetime in Vegas to see them live.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly roundtrip to Las Vegas where they will stay for two nights at Caesar's Palace. Then, they'll see The Killers perform at the casino's Colosseum with two VIP front-orchestra tickets, and even meet the band backstage where they will see a special magic trick lead by Caesar's own magician, Mat Franco. The winner and their friend will also experience an itinerary curated by The Killers' themselves, as well as receive a gift card to use towards activities on the itinerary.

Download the free iHeartRadio app to qualify.