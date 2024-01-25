Adult Film Star Jesse Jane, Boyfriend Found Dead
By Jason Hall
January 25, 2024
Former adult film actress Jesse Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were both found dead Thursday (January 25) in what police suspect to be "drug-related" incidents, TMZ reports.
Jane, 43, born Cindy Howell, and Hasenmueller, 33, were found and identified by police in Moore, Oklahoma, at around 11:00 a.m. after Hasenmueller's boss requested a welfare check after he hadn't heard from him in several days, KOCO reports. It wasn't immediately clear how long Jane and Hasenmueller had been deceased before their bodies were located.
No foul play is suspected and police suspect both deaths to be caused by drug overdoses. Substances were sent to a lab for testing and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will officially determine the cause of death for both Jane and Hasenmueller, KOCO reports.
Porn star Jesse Jane and boyfriend found dead in suspected drug overdoses: report https://t.co/3LY0JJ0tZq pic.twitter.com/IHPkvUuv6x— New York Post (@nypost) January 25, 2024
Jane, who was once dubbed "the face of modern porn" by freelance journalist Chris Morris in 2011, appeared in more than 100 adult films between 2002 and 2017, at which point she made limited appearances; served as a host for Playboy TV and was the cover model for the metal band Drowning Pool's 2004 album 'Desensitized,' before making later mainstream appearances on the television shows 'Entourage' and 'Bad Girls Club.'
The Texas native also made uncredited appearances in the television special 'Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding' and the film 'Starsky and Hutch.'
Mooney's Pub & Grill, a local bar in Norman, Oklahoma, shared a Facebook post paying tribute to Hasenmueller on Thursday.
Yesterday marked the loss of someone dear to us. Brett D. Hasenmueller embodied unwavering support, with a heart of gold...Posted by Mooney’s Pub & Grill on Thursday, January 25, 2024
"Yesterday marked the loss of someone dear to us," the restaurant wrote. "Brett D. Hasenmueller embodied unwavering support, with a heart of gold that touched everyone. Always ready with a smile, a comforting hug, and a collection of dad jokes, he became an integral part of our Mooney's family. His absence leaves a void that will be profoundly felt by everyone of us up here at The Moon. Here’s a reminder to hug those you love today, because tomorrow isn’t promised.
"Farewell, Brett, may you rest in peace, a cherished friend."