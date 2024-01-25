Adult Film Star Jesse Jane, Boyfriend Found Dead

Former adult film actress Jesse Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were both found dead Thursday (January 25) in what police suspect to be "drug-related" incidents, TMZ reports.

Jane, 43, born Cindy Howell, and Hasenmueller, 33, were found and identified by police in Moore, Oklahoma, at around 11:00 a.m. after Hasenmueller's boss requested a welfare check after he hadn't heard from him in several days, KOCO reports. It wasn't immediately clear how long Jane and Hasenmueller had been deceased before their bodies were located.

No foul play is suspected and police suspect both deaths to be caused by drug overdoses. Substances were sent to a lab for testing and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will officially determine the cause of death for both Jane and Hasenmueller, KOCO reports.