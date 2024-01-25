Have you ever wondered where the most scenic location to visit and explore for free in Arizona that is also considered one of the most gorgeous areas in the entire country is? Luckily, Condé Nast Traveler has you covered:

"If you’ve ever done a road trip across the U.S., you’ve probably stepped away thinking: How can one country be home to all of that? No two states are the same, and each has its stars—the kind of sights that make you catch your breath and nearly veer off the highway. Alaska’s glaciers. Arizona’s canyons. Arkansas’s Ozarks. And that’s only the As.

The geography of America is as diverse as it is photogenic; and if you’re from here, it kind of makes you proud, knowing this is home. Picking just 52 places isn’t easy, but we polled our Facebook followers, did some digging, and came up with this list of the must-see, must-visit spots in each state. Of course, it only begins to scrape the surface of what this country has to offer—so consider it your starting point, and get exploring."

The most beautiful place in Arizona is Grand Canyon National Park:

"Easily one of the most recognizable U.S. national parks—and one of the most recognizable spots on the entire planet—the Grand Canyon has become nearly synonymous with America. We could tell you all about the sunsets and views and epic hikes along this 277-mile-long chasm, but honestly? This is one you need to see for yourself."