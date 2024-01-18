Arizona Town Honored As One Of The Most Beautiful Places In America

Beautiful towns are cherished gems scattered across each state’s landscape, characterized by an individualized charm that enchants residents and visitors alike. These idyllic locales often feature picturesque streets, historic architecture and a sense of community that contributes to their timeless allure.

Condé Nast Traveler recently published a story about the most beautiful towns in America:

“While most travelers flock to New York and Los Angeles, the most beautiful small towns in America offer an entirely different—and, dare we say, better?—glimpse at what this country has to offer. You’ll find tiny enclaves filled with friendly locals, walkable downtown areas lined with mom-and-pop cafes, quiant boutique hotels, and incredible views of some of the best landscapes in the U.S.

Whether you’re looking for some over-the-top American charm (we’re looking at you, Stowe), a taste of the wild west (Deadwood, anyone?), or incredible ocean views (hello, Paia), these idyllic cities are well worth adding to your itineraries. And once you realize that the restaurant-to-people ratios lean way in your favor, you may never want to leave.

While wouldn’t dare tell you to avoid big cities altogether, we invite you to embrace the slower pace of life—and refreshing lack of crowds—in these amazing small towns.”

One town that made the cut is Sedona, Arizona, which has a population of 10,341:

“Set in the shadow of red-rock monoliths, Sedona benefits from its striking location—visitors often beeline for its buttes, canyons, and spires. On clear nights, take in the region’s dark skies and a dazzling display of stars. A must-stay here is L’Auberge de Sedona, a favorite of our readers. The hotel is set in the heart of Red Rock Country, which means beauty abounds everywhere you.”