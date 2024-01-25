Atlanta Falcons Make Decision On Next Head Coach: Report

By Jason Hall

January 25, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Photo: Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly planning to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 25).

"The #Falcons are zeroing in on Raheem Morris as their next head coach, per sources," Pelissero wrote.

Morris, 47, had previously served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, as well as the Falcons' interim head coach in 2020 following the firing of Dan Quinn. The former Hostra safety initially joined the Falcons as an assistant head coach and passing game coordinator in 2015 before serving as wide receivers coach from 2016-18.

Morris spent the past three seasons as the Rams' defensive coordinator, which included winning Super Bowl LVI during his first season with the franchise. The 47-year-old was also on the Buccaneers' staff during their XXXVII season as a defensive quality control coach.

The decision to hire Morris comes after the Falcons interviewed six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick.

"The #Falcons were the only team to interview legendary coach Bill Belichick, and there are no known scheduled interviews. Potentially, Belichick could sit out the year and await an opportunity in 2025," Rapoport wrote on his X account after reporting on the Falcons' decision to hire Morris.

