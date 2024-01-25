Atlanta Falcons Make Decision On Next Head Coach: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly planning to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 25).

"The #Falcons are zeroing in on Raheem Morris as their next head coach, per sources," Pelissero wrote.

Morris, 47, had previously served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, as well as the Falcons' interim head coach in 2020 following the firing of Dan Quinn. The former Hostra safety initially joined the Falcons as an assistant head coach and passing game coordinator in 2015 before serving as wide receivers coach from 2016-18.