Kentucky Waterfalls Listed Among The Most Beautiful Places In The Country

Have you ever wondered where the most scenic location to visit and explore for free in Kentucky that is also considered one of the most gorgeous areas in the entire country is? Luckily, Condé Nast Traveler has you covered:

"If you’ve ever done a road trip across the U.S., you’ve probably stepped away thinking: How can one country be home to all of that? No two states are the same, and each has its stars—the kind of sights that make you catch your breath and nearly veer off the highway. Alaska’s glaciers. Arizona’s canyons. Arkansas’s Ozarks. And that’s only the As.

The geography of America is as diverse as it is photogenic; and if you’re from here, it kind of makes you proud, knowing this is home. Picking just 52 places isn’t easy, but we polled our Facebook followers, did some digging, and came up with this list of the must-see, must-visit spots in each state. Of course, it only begins to scrape the surface of what this country has to offer—so consider it your starting point, and get exploring."

The most beautiful place in Kentucky is Cumberland Falls:

"Measuring 68 feet tall and 125 feet wide, this Kentucky site has rightfully earned the nickname 'the Niagara of the South.' The falls are located within Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, which has plenty of opportunities for hiking, camping, horseback riding, birdwatching, and whitewater rafting. If you time your visit right, you might be able to catch sight of the elusive “moonbow,” a rainbow-like phenomenon caused when moonlight gets refracted in the mist of the falls."