Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce's Wife React To His Recap Of Viral 'Shenanigans'

Swift also 'liked' the Instagram post, which was clipped before Travis went on to tell his brother, “Tay said she absolutely loved you" during the podcast.

"I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ She already told me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason said during the podcast.

Swift was seen covering her mouth with her hands in surprise as Jason climbed back into the box. Jason's attendance comes amid reports of his possible retirement.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during the latest episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast released last week. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”

Travis Kelce finished Sunday's game with five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs clinched their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance and will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).