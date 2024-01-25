WATCH: Police Officer Delivers Food After DoorDash Driver Arrested

A deputy with the Kane County Sheriff's Office in Illinois is being praised for finishing a DoorDash delivery. The Sheriff's Office posted video footage from the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera, showing the officer walking up with a bag of food and ringing the doorbell.

The homeowner answered the door and was surprised to see a police officer with her bag of food. She asked if the delivery driver had been involved in an accident, and the officer responded that the driver was actually arrested.

"You guys are amazing," the woman said. "Thank you."

"My deputies always follow through. After having to arrest a food delivery driver, he completed the order to ensure no one went hungry," Sheriff Ron Hain wrote on Facebook.

According to WGN, the driver, who was not identified, did not have a valid driver's license or insurance and had a fictitious vehicle registration. They were taken into custody, and their car was towed.