Benny The Butcher Taps Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More For 'Everybody Can't Go'

By Tony M. Centeno

January 26, 2024

Everybody Can't Go
Photo: Def Jam Recordings

Benny The Butcher's long-awaited Def Jam debut has arrived.

On Friday, January 26, the Buffalo native delivered his fourth studio album Everybody Can't Go via 5 to 50 and Def Jam Recordings. Benny begins the album with a dramatic backstory behind his gritty come-up called “Jermanie’s Graduation” followed by his previously released bangers "BRON" and "Big Dog" featuring Lil Wayne. It continues with stand-out tracks like "One Foot In" featuring Stove God Cooks, "Buffalo Club Kitchen" with Armani Caesar, "Pillow Talk & Slander" with Jadakiss & Babyface Ray, "Griselda Express" with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & Rick Hyde plus "Back Again" with Snoop Dogg.

Throughout the album, Benny lays out every deadly flow he's got in his arsenal over hard-hitting instrumentals provided by Hit-Boy and The Alchemist. The Black Soprano Mafia leader began with Al's beat and sequenced the album so that fans could hear both producers going back-and-forth like a friendly Verzuz battle. Benny's been teasing the album's arrival since the beginning of 2023. Earlier this month, he dropped by The Breakfast Club and explained the title's meaning.

“I had to get to the point where… you saying the word, ‘No,'' he said. "I had to get to the point where I had to become selfish again. ‘Cause you had to become selfish to a point to reach your goals, but I got new goals. So, I gotta become selfish again.”

Everybody Can't Go comes nearly two years after his previous LP Tana Talk 4. The 12-track project features hits like "Johnny P's Caddy" with J. Cole, "Uncle Bun" with 38 Spesh and more. It was his final body of work on Griselda. Benny signed with Def Jam a few months after the album dropped.

Listen to Everybody Can't Go below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.