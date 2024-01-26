Throughout the album, Benny lays out every deadly flow he's got in his arsenal over hard-hitting instrumentals provided by Hit-Boy and The Alchemist. The Black Soprano Mafia leader began with Al's beat and sequenced the album so that fans could hear both producers going back-and-forth like a friendly Verzuz battle. Benny's been teasing the album's arrival since the beginning of 2023. Earlier this month, he dropped by The Breakfast Club and explained the title's meaning.



“I had to get to the point where… you saying the word, ‘No,'' he said. "I had to get to the point where I had to become selfish again. ‘Cause you had to become selfish to a point to reach your goals, but I got new goals. So, I gotta become selfish again.”



Everybody Can't Go comes nearly two years after his previous LP Tana Talk 4. The 12-track project features hits like "Johnny P's Caddy" with J. Cole, "Uncle Bun" with 38 Spesh and more. It was his final body of work on Griselda. Benny signed with Def Jam a few months after the album dropped.



Listen to Everybody Can't Go below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE