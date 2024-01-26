Donald Trump Ordered To Pay E. Jean Carroll Over $83 Million In Damages

A jury has awarded $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. A jury previously found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll at a New York City department store in the 1990s and defaming her while denying the allegations.

That is more than eight times what Carroll asked for in her lawsuit.

The jury said that Trump owes $65 million in punitive damages, $11 million in compensatory damages for a reputation repair program, and $7.3 million in compensatory damages outside of the reputation repair program.

The verdict was reached after less than three hours of deliberation.

Trump slammed the verdict on Truth Social, writing:

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Earlier in the day, Trump stormed out of the courtroom when Carroll's attorney called him a liar during closing statements.