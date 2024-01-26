One Minnesota City Named Among 'Worst Cities For Bed Bugs' In The US

Bed bugs can sneak up on you when you least expect them, especially if you're an avid traveler who uses public transportation and frequents short term rentals or hotels.

According to a list compiled by Orkin, the city with the most bed bugs in Minnesota is Minneapolis ranking 47th in the U.S. Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel explained the importance of keeping track of these pests when considering where you want to travel to next.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control. While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

He also commented on Paris' 2023 bed bug scare stating:

"While the bed bug infestations in Paris have made travelers more conscious of the pests in hotels while traveling internationally, it is also important to take precautions at home. Second-hand items such as clothing and furniture are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing pests an opportunity to hitch a ride home with new consumers. Examining any new items before they enter your home will help to catch a bed bug infestation sooner, rather than later.”

Here's what Orkin had to say about compiling the data to discover the cities with the most bed bugs across the country:

"The bed bug cities list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2023. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."

For a continued list of cities with the most bed bugs in America visit orkin.com.