Over-The-Counter Medicine Recall Across Pennsylvania Spurs Severe Infection

Haleon voluntarily recalled eight lots of their Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult products sold in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, January 24, due to microbial contamination. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, individuals who consume the contaminated Robitussin products listed above are at risk of experiencing severe or "life-threatening" side effects of "fungemia or disseminated fungal infection."

Contaminated lot numbers include T10810 (with an expiration date of October 31, 2025), T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733 (with an expiration date of May 31, 2025) T10808 (with an expiration date of September 30, 2025) and T08740 and T08742 (with an expiration date of June 30, 2026).

Per the CDC, symptoms associated with the infections listed above include fever, chills, fatigue, headache, chest pain, and more. No adverse events related to this recall were reported as of January 24.

Health officials are urging customers to stop taking these products and dispose of them immediately. Individuals who have already consumed these products and are feeling any of the symptoms mentioned above should contact a medical professional.

Concerned individuals are encouraged to contact Haleon's consumer relations team at +1-800-245-1040 or email them at mystory.us@haleon.com for additional information.

To see photos of the contaminated products visit fda.gov.