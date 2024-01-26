Patriots Rookie Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte Arrested
By Jason Hall
January 26, 2024
New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested for illegal sports gaming in his home state of Louisiana, WAFB reports.
Boutte, now 21, was charged with computer fraud (felony) and gaming prohibited for persons under 21 (misdemeanor). The wide receiver is accused of using a fake name to create an online betting account and place illegal bets while under the legal age of 21 during his collegiate career at LSU.
Boutte reportedly won more than $500,000 in bets, most of which was used to place additional bets, investigators confirmed to WAFB. The New Iberia native turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday (January 25) before posting a $6,000 bond.
A video shared by WAFB showed Boutte leaving jail in a white Ford pickup truck.
The Louisiana State Police Department was contacted by FanDuel Sportsbook in July 2023 about an incident in which "a prohibited person, a collegiate athlete, possibly made several sports wagers," according to Boutte's arrest warrant. The rookie allegedly used the name of a fictitious female, Kayla Fortenberry, to launch the account and used his mother's credit card to deposit funds.
Boutte allegedly made 17 wagers on NCAA football, which included six wagers on LSU games he played in, between August 28, 2022 and October 9, 2023, according to the warrant. Investigators claim Boutte specifically bet on himself to score at least one touchdown and record more than 82.5 receiving yards during LSU's September 4, 2022 game against Florida State.
Boutte reportedly deposited a total of $132,147.53 into the account, won $556,267.58 and withdrew $50,282.36, according to the warrant.
“In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University," LSU said in a statement to WAFB. "Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct.”
Boutte was selected by the Patriots at No. 187 overall in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and recorded two receptions for 19 yards during his rookie season.