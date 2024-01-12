Patriots Hire Bill Belichick's Successor In Historic Move

The New England Patriots have officially confirmed the promotion of inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to head coach.

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will reportedly be promoted as the successor to to longtime former head coach Bill Belichick, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday (January 12) morning.

"It’s a new era in New England: the Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach and he will be formally introduced at a press conference next week, a source tells ESPN," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Mayo, 37, who spent his entire playing and coaching careers under Belichick, 71, will become the youngest coach in NFL history. The former All-Pro linebacker was reportedly the Patriots' only choice to replace the six-time Super Bowl champion, according to the Athletic's Dianna Russini.