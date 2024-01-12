Patriots Hire Bill Belichick's Successor In Historic Move
By Jason Hall
January 12, 2024
The New England Patriots have officially confirmed the promotion of inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to head coach.
"A new era in New England. Congratulations, Head Coach Jerod Mayo," the team wrote in a post shared on its social media account.
---
New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will reportedly be promoted as the successor to to longtime former head coach Bill Belichick, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday (January 12) morning.
"It’s a new era in New England: the Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach and he will be formally introduced at a press conference next week, a source tells ESPN," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Mayo, 37, who spent his entire playing and coaching careers under Belichick, 71, will become the youngest coach in NFL history. The former All-Pro linebacker was reportedly the Patriots' only choice to replace the six-time Super Bowl champion, according to the Athletic's Dianna Russini.
A new era in New England.
Congratulations, Head Coach Jerod Mayo!
It's a new era in New England: the Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach and he will be formally introduced at a press conference next week, a source tells ESPN.
"The New England Patriots never reached out to a single person including the hot names like Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, or even Ben Johnson, per sources. They made their decision less than a day after firing Belichick with a plan in place," Russini wrote.
The New England Patriots never reached out to a single person including the hot names like Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, or even Ben Johnson, per sources. They made their decision less than a day after firing Belichick with a plan in place.
Mayo was selected by Belichick and the Patriots at No. 10 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and had a decorated playing career that included winning Super Bowl XLIX and the 2008 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as well as leading the NFL in tackles in 2010 and being selected as a Pro Bowler twice and a first-team All-Pro in 2010. The former University of Tennessee standout retired in 2016 and began his NFL coaching career in 2019.