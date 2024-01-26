Recalled Cough Medicine Sold In Tennessee Could Pose 'Severe' Risk

Cold and flu season is still in full effect, so many people may have stocked up on cold medicine to help alleviate symptoms. However, a new national recall, also affecting products sold in Tennessee, is impacting one of the most popular brands of cough syrup.

Haleon is voluntarily recalling several lot numbers pertaining to its Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin CF Max Nighttime Adult products due to microbial contamination, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

These are the recalled products and their affected lot numbers:

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4 oz: T10810 (Expiration October 31, 2025)

(Expiration October 31, 2025) Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8 oz: T08730 , T08731 , T08732 , T08733 (Expiration May 31, 2025); T10808 (Expiration September 30, 2025)

, , , (Expiration May 31, 2025); (Expiration September 30, 2025) Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8 oz: T08740, T08741 (Expiration June 30, 2026)

Severe infections are "not likely to occur" for most non-immunocompromised individuals but infection could still be possible. However, use of the affected product could pose a risk of "severe or life-threatening" adverse events for consumers with compromised immune systems, such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. As of January 24, there have been no reports of adverse events related to the recall.

If you purchased any of the affected products, stop consuming them immediately. Anyone experiencing problems that may be related to using the products should contact their healthcare provider.

For more information about the recall and to see photos of the affected products, visit www.fda.gov.