Tesla Recalls 200,000 Vehicles Over Backup Camera Issues

Tesla is recalling 200,000 vehicles because of a software glitch that can cause the rearview camera to malfunction. The recall impacts all 2023 Model S, X, and Y vehicles.

The glitch can result in no image being displayed on the screen while the car is in reverse, which can increase the risk of a crash. Tesla has not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the software glitch.

Tesla said it started receiving complaints about the issue late last year and has received 81 warranty claims related to malfunctioning rearview cameras.

The automaker said that it has released a free over-the-air software patch to fix the problem. Owners will notified about the recall starting on March 22.

This is the 15th time Tesla has issued a recall in the last 12 months. It comes after a major recall in December related to its Autopilot driver-assist feature that impacted roughly two million vehicles.