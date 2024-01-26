Watch Slash Perform 'Use Your Illusion' Deep Cut For The First Time Ever
By Katrina Nattress
January 26, 2024
Slash recently performed "Don't Damn Me" live for the first time ever, and oddly enough, it wasn't even during a Guns N' Roses show. The guitarist gave the Use Your Illusion deep cut its live debut during a Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators concert.
Slash explained why GNR's never played the song live in a 2014 interview when asked if he'd ever play it with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. "There’s just too many words," he admitted at the time. "You know, it’s a cool song and everything. I think even [with] Axl [Rose], we never did it because it was just too many words without a breath, and it just makes it really impossible to do it live."
Slash will be on tour with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators for the next few months, playing across South America, Australia, Asia, and Europe. See a full list of tour dates here and watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.
Last month, GN'R shared a previously unreleased song called "The General" that was recorded during their Chinese Democracy sessions. It's the b-side to their single "Perhaps," which was released in August and was also written while they were making that album 16 years ago.