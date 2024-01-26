Watch Slash Perform 'Use Your Illusion' Deep Cut For The First Time Ever

By Katrina Nattress

January 26, 2024

BRAZIL-MUSIC-SLASH
Photo: AFP

Slash recently performed "Don't Damn Me" live for the first time ever, and oddly enough, it wasn't even during a Guns N' Roses show. The guitarist gave the Use Your Illusion deep cut its live debut during a Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators concert.

Slash explained why GNR's never played the song live in a 2014 interview when asked if he'd ever play it with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. "There’s just too many words," he admitted at the time. "You know, it’s a cool song and everything. I think even [with] Axl [Rose], we never did it because it was just too many words without a breath, and it just makes it really impossible to do it live."

Slash will be on tour with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators for the next few months, playing across South America, Australia, Asia, and Europe. See a full list of tour dates here and watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Last month, GN'R shared a previously unreleased song called "The General" that was recorded during their Chinese Democracy sessions. It's the b-side to their single "Perhaps," which was released in August and was also written while they were making that album 16 years ago.

Guns N' RosesSlash & Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.