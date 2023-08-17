Guns N' Roses Release First New Single In 2 Years

Guns N' Roses just released their highly-anticipated single, "Perhaps" after the track was accidentally leaked via TouchTunes jukeboxes last week. According to Brave Words, "Perhaps" was officially released today and stands out as the band's first single release since 2021.

The track was initially slated for release on August 11th, but the band ended up pushing back the date...or so they thought. While the rest of the world was on the same page, TouchTunes did not have time to remove the single from their listening library. Last weekend, restaurant and bar patrons across "America and beyond" were able to chose the single from a dropdown menu of Guns N' Roses songs and could even view the cover art. "Perhaps" was eventually removed from the TouchTunes library, as fans awaited word of an actual release date.