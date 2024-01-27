Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reunite For Second Consecutive Week

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

January 27, 2024

WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston And Rémy Martin - Inside
Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were once again captured in an awkward encounter at their 8-year-old son Saint's basketball game on Friday night, with cameras documenting the tense moments.

The former couple arrived separately, attempting to maintain distance while navigating an awkward interaction.

Paparazzi photos obtained by TMZ reveal Kim's apparent displeasure as she listens to something Kanye is saying.

Another snapshot portrays the SKIMS mogul on the sidelines engaging with others, keeping her distance from Kanye, who is seen chatting with Nick Cannon.

In a third image, Kim sits alone in her chair, wearing a serious expression.

Post-basketball game, Kim departed with Saint for dinner, not including Kanye in their post-game plans.

Kanye, without his girlfriend Bianca Censori in sight, left the game alone. This echoes a pattern observed at Saint's previous game the week before.

Since their 2022 divorce after seven years of marriage and four children, including Saint, Kim and Kanye's relationship has been notably strained.

Sources reveal ongoing disagreements over child-rearing practices, with tensions escalating due to Kanye's controversial antisemitic remarks, which Kim reportedly finds deeply upsetting.

The couple's public encounters, most notably their first encounter at Saint's game last week, continue to draw attention amid their challenging post-divorce dynamic.

