Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got caught in the middle of a slightly awkward encounter at their son Saint's basketball game on Friday as the duo have been in the spotlight attempting to maintain a casual relationship despite co-parenting challenges.

The couple, rarely seen together recently, exchanged greetings while their daughter Chicago stood between them.

Kim, who filed for divorce in February 2021, kept a cordial tone, wearing a black baseball cap and a white tank top. Kanye, donning a black T-shirt, faced away from the camera. In other shots, Kim was seen texting while standing near her ex.

Notably, their other children, North and Psalm, were absent from the game. Kim has openly discussed the difficulties of co-parenting, acknowledging its challenges in a December 2022 interview. She emphasized her commitment to shielding their kids from Kanye's controversial behavior.

Reflecting on her late father's influence, Kim expressed a desire for her children to have the best experiences. She stressed the importance of keeping adult issues away from them. Kanye, too, has shared his struggles with co-parenting, asserting his right to a voice in his kids' lives.

Despite their publicized challenges, the former couple, who officially split in 2021, maintains a commitment to parenting. They have been transparent about their hurdles, even resorting to communicating through assistants at times. In navigating their personal struggles, Kim and Kanye prioritize their parental roles amidst the complexities of their relationship.