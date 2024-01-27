Zendaya Just Expressed Interest In Reviving This Iconic Movie Role

Today brings amazing news for big fans of the Dune films!

Zendaya has enthusiastically expressed her readiness to participate in a potential Dune 3, contributing to the ongoing speculation surrounding the future of the franchise.

In a recent interview with Fandango alongside the cast, the actress affirmed her willingness, stating, “Would we be down? I mean, of course. Any time Denis [Villeneuve, the director of the Dune films] calls, it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens."

Villeneuve had previously disclosed in December that the script for Dune 3 was nearing completion, although he hinted at the possibility of exploring another project before returning to Arrakis. Zendaya's eagerness to reprise her role as Chani aligns with the director's vision, underscoring the trust and dedication Villeneuve invests in the expansive Dune universe.

Zendaya also shared her initial reaction to the intricate Dune storyline, acknowledging the need to revisit the first movie due to its complexity. Despite the narrative challenges, she reiterated her confidence in Villeneuve's direction and unwavering passion for the project.

As discussions about Dune 3 continue to circulate, Zendaya's commitment and Villeneuve's meticulous approach provide fans with optimism regarding the continuation of the beloved sci-fi saga.