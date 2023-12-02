There Is Only One Reason Tom Holland Would Ever Play Spider-Man Again

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

December 3, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-TELEVISION-APPLE
Photo: Getty Images

Much to the delight of many fans, Tom Holland, 27, has finally openly contemplated the potential return to his role as Spider-Man in a fourth installment under one condition.

During a Critics Choice Association press conference, the actor cautiously discussed ongoing conversations about embodying the iconic character once again. He stressed the need for a meaningful portrayal, expressing a protective attitude towards Spider-Man's legacy.

Having worked on a franchise that improved with each movie, Holland emphasized a commitment to preserving the character's success.

He expressed that any future Spider-Man film must contribute true value to the character's narrative, stating that he wouldn't commit solely for the sake of returning to play the beloved character. Holland underscored the importance of finding the right story, saying, "It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Despite uncertainties, Holland conveyed his openness to donning the Spider-Man suit again if a compelling story emerges, acknowledging the character's profound impact on his career.

Additionally, he shared glimpses of his personal life, including his relationship with Zendaya, who portrays MJ in the movies.

The couple's rare public display of affection coincided with their frequent approach to managing the public and private aspects of their relationship.

